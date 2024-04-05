Man, 78, exposes himself to customers at Bealls, TJ Maxx in Port St. Lucie, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 78-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he exposed himself to customers at a Bealls and a TJ Maxx in Port St. Lucie, police said.

Georgios Tsikoudis was arrested by the Martin County Sheriff's Office on three counts of exposure of sexual organs.

Port St. Lucie police said Tsikoudis exposed his genitals while walking through the TJ Maxx on Southwest Village Parkway in September and the Bealls on U.S. Highway 1 last month.

Police said the first incident occurred Sept. 1 while Tsikoudis was walking behind a shopper at the TJ Maxx, but he left after being confronted by store employees.

It wasn't until March 18 when police said the same man, later identified as Tsikoudis, made unwanted comments to a shopper at the Bealls while his hands were down his pants.

Another shopper told police the man exposed his genitals.

Detectives used surveillance video to create a bulletin in the hopes of identifying the man. Within a day after the bulletin was disseminated, police said, detectives identified Tsikoudis, leading to a warrant for his arrest.