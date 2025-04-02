Wildlife injuries on the rise as urban development forces animals closer to pets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Four baby opossums are recovering at the Animal Hospital of West Port St. Lucie after their mother died following a dog attack.

Lori Jurkowski, practice manager at the Animal Hospital of West Port St. Lucie, told WPTV that the mother opossum had to be humanely euthanized after being brought into the practice due to the extend of its injuries.

Lori Isenhower recalls last Friday when she was playing with her dog outside and noticed her dog trying to get at something she couldn't see.

"I had no idea what he was outside trying to get," Isenhower said. "All of a sudden, he ran over to the tree, jumped up into it, and came back down with a big possum in his mouth."

The injured opossum had four babies with her, prompting Isenhower to call animal control. The babies are now being cared for a the Treasure Coast Wildlife Center and the Animal Hospital of West Port St. Lucie

WATCH: Why are wildlife injuries on the rise?

Injuries of wildlife on the rise as urban development forces them closer to pets

Jurkowski says that this year has been one of the busiest for euthanizing wildlife that has come into contact with domestic animals, seeing a 50% increase in wildlife cases over the past five years. The issue is on the rise due to urban development pushing wildlife out of their natural habitats.

“We’ve seen bats, bobcats, and a lot of wildlife coming into the area," Isenhower said.

In addition to the baby opossums, the animal hospital is also caring for a baby rabbit that had a close call with a lawnmower, that is struggling to use its back legs.

Jurkowski emphasizes that residents should keep an eye on their pets and ensure they are up to date on vaccinations to prevent disease.

“A lot of the diseases that these wildlife animals carry can be prevented by routine vaccinations,” Jurkowski said.

As wildlife continues to adapt to urban environments, local animal experts urge the community to be vigilant and take steps to ensure the safety of both domestic animals and wildlife so they can better co-exist.

“The whole thing is sad," Isenhower said. "They’re losing their homes, and they’ve got to find somewhere to go."