'I don't feel safe at all'; Port St. Lucie resident spots coyotes roaming around neighborhood

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Giving a voice to a frustrated Port St. Lucie resident who tells WPTV reporter Brooke Chau that she feels unsafe walking her dog in her neighborhood.

Nancy Wecklin shares these photos of a coyote roaming around across the street from her home near Airoso Blvd and Crosstown Pkwy.

Nancy Wecklin

Due to numerous coyote spottings in her neighborhood, Wecklin drives 20 minutes each morning to take her dog Dallas on a walk in Tradition Square.

"It's a very serious problem, I will not walk my dog in the area," said Wecklin. "I can see them right through my window in the living room."

Brooke Chau, WPTV

Seeking answers from the experts, WPTV reached out to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) about coyote spottings in Port St. Lucie.

FWC says coyotes have been spotted in all 67 Florida counties— living in urban, suburban and rural areas of the state. They also add coyotes are an important part of Florida's landscape by helping maintain the ecosystem.

That doesn't put Wecklin at ease, "It's just not going to solve anything," she said. "A coyote came right in my driveway and was looking to see if my dog was still outside, this is a serious problem."

FWC encourages those experiencing conflicts with coyotes to reach out to your regional FWC office as these animals are here to stay. To find your regional office, click here.