Hundreds attend 'Paint the Town Red, White, and Blue' celebration in Port. St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Red, white and blue was easy to find at Port St. Lucie's Tradition Square on Thursday. Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the holiday with friends, family and four-legged ones.

“We are dressed up so festive. Good day for fourth of July," said Zachary Raudebagh. "This is what you come out and do in Florida and feels very American and the right thing to do.”

Red, white & blue is easy to find here 🇺🇸 Celebrations are underway at the Tradition Square in Port St. Lucie with food, vendors, live music & a firework display 🎆 pic.twitter.com/zkzranT2HJ — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) July 4, 2024

Veteran Marvin Garber geared up and was excited to take in the spectacle. Several food vendors, art displays and live music from 'No Big Deal Band' entertained attendees.

“We’ve lived here approximately 5 years and we come to all these things they have over here," shared Garber. "We enjoy it and the people are so nice.”

WPTV caught up with some people who told us what the holiday means for them.

“It’s beautiful. What I’m lucky is that we have our families together because isn’t that what this holiday is all about?" stated Cindy Readlinger. "It’s about sitting with families and sharing it.”

Many said they are proud to be American, especially during festivities. “America’s the land of opportunity. It’s always been the land of opportunity. I want it to be for my grandchildren and the children I won’t see.”

The little ones enjoyed sidewalk chalk art, splash pads and towering stilt walkers. Despite the heat — hundreds of attendees waited until the last firework faded from the sky.