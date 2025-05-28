How a school resource officer made a difference at Treasure Coast High School

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Through two doors at Treasure Coast High School is a key to how Port St. Lucie police officer Amanda McCarty became a vital part of the school community.

“A lot of students don't feel seen or heard,” said McCarty.

It’s a pantry, next to the SRO office, filled with canned food, toiletries and school supplies.

All for students that need them.

“To be successful,” said McCarty. "The student needs to want to come to school, have those toiletries, have a full belly."

Though Officer McCarty didn’t start this student pantry, she made it her own.

“I met so many students that maybe didn't have money for lunch or didn't have food at home,” said McCarty. “I love that I can bring food to them and provide to them.”

Officer McCarty became SRO at Treasure Coast High in 2019, after the passing of beloved SRO Steven Brown.

“Very big shoes to fill,” said McCarty.

But she did fill them — just ask Principal Bradley Lehman.

“She's a fabric, a piece of fabric in our in our community,” said Lehman.

A fabric that knits a positive relationship between law enforcement and students.

“Their first interaction with a police officer is at their school,” said McCarty.

To help with the interaction, Officer McCarty taught the Officer Steve Brown model traffic stop program, teaching 1,200 students ways to ensure a safe traffic stop.

“You can have everything that you need heard, police officer gets their job done,” said McCarty. “Then you get to be on your way, hopefully without a ticket, but just the education.”

Officer McCarty worked with staff on student attendance, even paying home visits to students to ensure they return.

“When they feel loved, seen, or feel like somebody cares about them, that it makes such a big difference that they want to come back to school,” said McCarty.

Safety for all 3,000 students is priority for Officer McCarty. But so is creating a positive relationship with students.

“These are going to be our future citizens in our community,” said McCarty. “If we can start now to change this mindset of good, bad police, just like any profession, we can change that mindset and have a better relationship.”

Officer McCarty is now working with the Port St. Lucie Police Athletic League.

But as she walks the halls, McCarty told WPTV she misses it.

“It's not a job when you like it and you love it,” said McCarty. “I felt I made some type of difference, that it was important that I came every day.”