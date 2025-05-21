2025 LEO Awards honor local law enforcement: See the list of nominees

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The First Responders Appreciation Foundation will host its LEO Awards this Thursday, May 22.

WPTV Anchor Shannon Cake will serve as master of ceremonies for this annual recognition of the men and women of law enforcement throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

This year, 274 nominations were received from 18 agencies in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

The awards luncheon is the second largest in the country behind New York City.

You can watch the 2025 LEO Awards streaming live on wptv.com starting at noon on Thursday, May 22.

Here is a complete list of categories and nominees for the First Responders Appreciation Foundation LEO Awards:

CIVILIAN MANAGER-SUPERVISOR OF THE YEAR

Nicole Dennis, Records Supervisor, Boynton Beach Police Department

Monique Lewis, Communications Manager, Boynton Beach Police Department

Brittney Hanton, Dispatch Supervisor, Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Jessica Skowronski, Dispatch Manager, Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Angela Olivares, Lead T/C Supervisor, Palm Beach Police Department

JoBeth Herzog, Supervisor, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Kara Mendez, Supervisor, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Diane Smith, Manager, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Stephanie Wilson, Dispatch Supervisor, West Palm Beach Police Department

CIVILIAN OF THE YEAR

Jaimie Viverito, Public Service Aid, Boynton Beach Police Department

April Leonard, Accreditation and Compliance Manager, Boca Raton Police Service Department

Yazmin Salguero, Service Population Advocate, Delray Beach Police Department

Archie McNair, Evidence Custodian, Florida Highway Patrol

Crystal Huskins, Civilian Traffic Assistant, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office

Henry Cardoso, Code Compliance Officer, Jupiter Police Department

Tameika Montuore, Executive Assistant, Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Michele Moore, Pre-Trial Release Coordinator, Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Motes Alix, Trainer, Palm Beach County School Police Department

Paige Cohen, CSI III, Palm Beach Gardens Police Department

Todd MacClauchlin, Fleet Manager, Palm Beach Police Department

Yoan Rojas, Fleet and Facility Manager, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office

Jeena Thomas, Fleet Coordinator, West Palm Beach Police Department

COMMUNITY POLICING AWARD

Marissa Buchanan, Officer, Florida Atlantic Police Department

Scott Burke, Deputy, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office

Ron Adamson, Deputy, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office

Timothy Dupuis, Officer, Palm Beach County School Police Department

Diana Hayes, Sergeant, Palm Beach County School Police Department

Ryan Burgoon, Officer, Palm Beach Police Department

Jonathan Rothenburg, Detective, Palm Beach Police Department

Dameon Williams, Deputy Sheriff, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

CORRECTIONS OFFICER OF THE YEAR

Melinda Rolle, Deputy, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Howard, Deputy Sheriff, Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Department

DETECTIVE-INVESTIGATOR OF THE YEAR

Aramis Grigorian, Detective, Boynton Beach Police Department

Sean Steele, Detective, Boynton Beach Police Department

Randa White, Detective, Boca Raton Police Service Department

William Morales, Detective, Delray Beach Police Department

Tyler Sheinberg, Detective, Florida Highway Patrol

Philip Daugherty, Detective, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office

Matthew Palladino, Detective, Jupiter Police Department

Christian Vargas, Investigator, Lantana Police Department

Matthew Killough, Sergeant, Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Cody Johnston, Agent, Palm Beach Gardens Police Department

Stephen Buscemi, Detective, Palm Beach Police Department

Joseph Piatchek, Detective, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Jessica Vasco, Detective, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Brent Crawford, Detective, Port St. Lucie Police Department

Brian Thompson, Officer, Port St. Lucie Police Department

Andrew Zamfino, Detective, Port St. Lucie Police Department

Rochelet Commond, Captain, Riviera Beach Police Department

Paul Taylor, Detective, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office

Jerrell Negron, Detective, West Palm Beach Police Department

EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER OF THE YEAR

Esther Camille, Dispatcher, Florida Atlantic Police Department

Robert Millar, PSD III, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office

Kathryn Kendall-Jackson, ECO/CTO, Palm Beach Gardens Police Department

Kasey Thomas, Communications Officer, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

K-9 ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Lucas Tavares (Trooper, K-9 Odin)/Elvis Nolasco (Trooper)/Ghermaine Yepez (Trooper, K-9 Uno)/William Shogran (Trooper), Florida Highway Patrol

Andrew Sebris, Deputy, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office

LIFE SAVING AWARD

Jason Epling, Health and Wellness Specialist, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office

Matt Redstone, Sergeant, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office

Jheri-Lynn Palmeri, Officer, Jupiter Police Department

Brian Panczak (Sergeant)/Ryan Ferguson (Officer), Jupiter Police Department

Armando Sanchez, Officer, Palm Beach County School Police Department

Natasha Bradshaw, Deputy Sheriff, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Ryan Fisher, Deputy Sheriff, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Kirkus (Detective)/Anthony Lovechio (Officer), Port St. Lucie Police Department

Michael Oliver (Sergeant)/Joshua Saffomilla (Lieutenant), Port St. Lucie Police Department

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Allison Klotzer, Division Coordinator, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office

Wes Smith, Chief of Police, Town of Lake Clarke Shores

Alfedo Araujo, Detective, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Tony Araujo, Chief of Police, West Palm Beach Police Department

Kathy Ribeiro, Accreditation Manager, Riviera Beach Police Department

Lori Colombino, Lieutenant, West Palm Beach Police Department

OFFICER-DEPUTY OF THE YEAR

Shane Shepard, Officer, Boynton Beach Police Department

Luis Bonet, Officer, Delray Beach Police Department

Michael Denier, Officer, Jupiter Police Department

Deputies Jody Certain/James Aliseo/Karla Ceraso/Stewart Saalfield/Leonardo Anillo/Bryan Winterbauer/Scott Kozlowski/Phillip Berlingo/Jimmie Smith, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Peter Berger, Officer, Port St. Lucie Police Department

Stephen Kraviec, Officer, Port St. Lucie Police Department

Matt Gerdes, Deputy, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office

Rodley Jolicoeur, Officer, West Palm Beach Police Department

SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER OF THE YEAR

Bryce Tai, Officer, Palm Beach County School Police Department

Jerry DeJean, Officer, Port St. Lucie Police Department

Amanda McCarty, Officer, Port St. Lucie Police Department

Matthew Ellison, Deputy, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office

SUPERVISOR OF THE YEAR

Shaun James, Evan Esteves, Scott Staley/Sergeants, Boynton Beach Police Department

Gina Hopkins, Sergeant, Florida Atlantic Police Department

Eric Frank, Sergeant, Jupiter Police Department

Patrick Auger, Sergeant, Palm Beach County School Police Department

Robert Boschen, Sergeant, Palm Beach Gardens Police Department

Michael Oswald, Lieutenant, West Palm Beach Police Department

TASK FORCE-UNIT AWARD

Boynton Beach Police Department Traffic Unit (Sergeant Chris Munro, Officers Lawrence Rini, Terrance Paramore, Harold Hall)

Florida Atlantic Police Department (Officers Cyndi Vecchio, Marissa Buchanan, Sarah Dougherty, Daniel Bradley, Gabriel Araya, Eric McCormick, Kaitlyn Denham, Janet Chang, Jonathan Larrabee, Heather Gill, Sergeants Rickey Robinson, Michael Marzigliano, Lieutenants Richard Jacobson, Howard Howell, Efren Johnson)

Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit (Lieutenant Kevin Jaworski, Detectives Chris Scribner, Brandon McKay, Bridgette Sanders, Kerrie Crawford-Martin, Chad Sharpeta)

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office District 3 Community Policing Unit (Sergeant John Fresneda, Deputy Sheriffs Robert Woods, Andrew Forde, Suzanne Plesnik, Phillip LeJeune, Adam Robinson, Jorge Gomez, Darrell Russian, Brian Cassie)

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office District 6 Street Crimes Unit (Agents Andrea (Andre) Cacciatore, Daniel Oroz, Andrew Sentz, Barry Ward, Daniel Gillings)

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office District 14 Community Policing Unit (Deputies Michael Mahoney, Edward Baird, Isaac Morales, Jackie Bundrick)

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Nights B (Detectives Joseph Piatchek, Matthew Ott, Tyler McCullough, Kathleen Mays, Andrew Starr, Sergeant Jerry Lamm)

South Florida Task Force (Agents Christopher Armanini, Joseph Blackman, Elizabeth Carreno, Derek Chahine, Taylor Demario, Christopher Francis, Joseph Frommer, Ernest George, Matthew Gitschier, Robert Hentze, Joshua Josef, Austin Laufer, George Mastics, Umair Razi, Paul Sanchez, Bill Vandermeeren-Sanchez, Vincent Wilder, Sergeants Edward Mayo, Mark Lanier, John Tatum, Lieutenant Jason Johnson, Captain Shawn Eastman, Crime Analysts Jordan Fleishman and Jessica Stormes, Task Force Officers Ryan Maranges, Anthony Masi, Brandon Lopez, Josh Kronzek, Aaron Resnick, Dominic Ferrusi, Angelo Palmieri, Edgar Batista, Cody Johnston)

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Targeted Violence Unit (Detectives Clearance Bennett, Al Silvestre, William Vickers, Gregory Gerbasi, Cassandra Schwartz, Clifton Wells, Ray Fuentes, Ryan Dalton, Matthew Wood, Detective Unit Training Officer Miranda Edwin, Analyst Jessica Stormes, Project Manager Amanda Viglione, CIT Coordinator Gabrielle Torres, Cadet Samantha McCranels, Sergeants Jeanette Rivers, Joshua Carhart)

Port St. Lucie Police Department (Detectives Daniel Papaleo, Carlos Valentin, Joshua Kirkus)

Port St. Lucie Police Department (Chief Leo Niemczyk, Sergeant Ariel Dailey, Detective Fred Knaggs, Police Personnel Liaison Melissa Jungjohan, Grant/Budget Analyst Brianne Nasso)

Port St. Lucie Police Department Special Investigations Division (Captain Matthew Cuba, Lieutenant Joshua Saffomilla, Sergeant Joseph Alves, Robert Perkins, Michael Oliver, Detectives Oliver Adams, Cory Hulings, Erika Venazio, Edward Griffith, Clayton Baldwin, Kacie Rios, Chervon Gockmann, Carson Perkins, Brent Crawford, Ivan Dominguez, Ryan Arbid, Erik Morrison, Rachel Magura)

Riviera Beach Police Department Community Services Division (Sergeants Latoya Wright-Ambersly, Roosevelt Lee, Officers Justin Borum, Walter Terrell, Johnathan Nance, Aird Cajuste, Cherise Phillips, Cherrise Knight, Rohan Westcarth, Community Liaison Officer, Danielle O’Sullivan)

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (Captain Troy Norman, Sergeants Shawn Masters, Tim Fulston, Dave Blatchford, Detectives Shane Bogner, Roxanne Bourbonniere, Jay Carver, Dawn Dale, Jennifer Diaz, Laine Drawdy, George “Dave” Felix, Joshua French, Megan Mangel, Mitchell Mazanoski, Chris Mock, Edwilky Paulvil, Nicholas Redier, Evan Ridle, Rui Rodriguez, Christine Lafleur, Mark Shireman, Anthony Scuoppo, Daniel Tomaszewski, Doris Tracey, Eric Wax)

TRAINING OFFICER (FTO) OF THE YEAR

Thomas Pustizzi, Sergeant, Florida Atlantic Police Department

Michael Ruiz, Deputy, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office

John Matonti, Police Officer First Class, Jupiter Police Department

Ralph Bradley, Police Officer, Palm Beach Gardens Police Department

Zachary Cross, Unit Training Officer, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

James (Karl) Durr, Corporal, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Ray Ruby, Deputy Sheriff, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Cory Terrell, Training Officer, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

VALOR AWARD

Christian Portocarrero, Deputy, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office

