HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Police searching for missing woman, 57, who is 'nonverbal'

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are searching for a 57-year-old woman who was last seen Friday evening.

Theodora Sandlin-Williams was last seen at around 4:55 p.m. in the 100 block of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard, police said in a Facebook post.

They said she has cognitive issues and is non-verbal.

Police said Sandlin-Williams was seen on surveillance video walking eastbound towards Southeast Floresta Drive and may have entered a white sedan.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.