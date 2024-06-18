Watch Now
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new fire station in Tradition area of Port St. Lucie

New station scheduled to be completed by late 2025
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for Fire Station 20 in Port St. Lucie on June 18, 2024.
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jun 18, 2024

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The continued growth in Port St. Lucie prompted fire officials to move up the construction timeline for a new fire station in Tradition.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a new station that will be located at 12440 Southwest Village Parkway.

What was once a large stretch of undeveloped land is now dotted with homes and businesses, and calls for service for this part of the city have doubled in the past year.

"This translates into increased emergency medical services for our residents, faster response times, better fire protection," St. Lucie County Fire District Deputy Chief Paul Langel.

St. Lucie County Fire District Deputy Chief Paul Langel explains how the new fire station will benefit Port St. Lucie residents.
The Tradition station is one of three under construction, or on the drawing board in St. Lucie County.

Seventy-five new firefighters will be needed to man them.

Fire Station 20 is scheduled to be completed in late 2025.

