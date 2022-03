PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A gas leak has a shopping plaza in Port St. Lucie closed while crews work to repair it.

Both firefighters with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue and workers with Florida City Gas at at the Lakeside Center, located at SE Airoso Blvd. and SE Port St. Lucie Blvd.

The shopping center was evacuated and will be closed for several hours.

No roadways are closed due to the gas leak.