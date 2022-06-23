Garbage collection relief coming to Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The City of Port St. Lucie announced Thursday that it is leasing nine garbage trucks and working on assembling a labor force to assist with the collection of garbage.

City leaders said four rear-loader garbage trucks are actively picking up garbage in areas where verified collection is more than a week late.

Five additional trucks are expected to arrive in the coming week.

The initiative comes in order to supplement Waste Pro's service failures and reduce the average wait time between pickups, the city said.

The city received thousands of complaints from residents about their trash pilling up while paying Waste pro $22 million annually for its service and said they may consider giving credit to Waste Pro customers who have been dealing with ongoing trash pickup delays.

City leaders said residents can help with the city's lawsuit against Waste Pro by emailing photos and their stories to WasteProLawsuit@CityofPSL.com.

Residents are also encouraged to report service disruptions to 1PSL by calling 772-871-1775, using the 1PSL website, or submitting their concerns via the 1PSL mobile app.

For updated information and a detailed list of frequently asked questions about solid waste, click here.

