PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie family is demanding answers and accountability, raising concerns about how police handled the investigation into a fatal motorcycle crash that claimed the life of their loved one.

Oscar Carrasco, 27, died on April 21, 2024, while riding his motorcycle northbound on U.S. 1 near Walton Road. According to police, a southbound driver attempted to make a left turn into a Walgreens parking lot and failed to yield, colliding with Carrasco and killing him.

Family of motorcyclist killed in collision files complaint against Port St. Lucie police

The family reached out to WPTV, questioning why no criminal charges were filed, why surveillance footage was never obtained, and why it took 10 months for police to interview any witnesses.

In response, the Port St. Lucie Police Department told WPTV that an internal review of the investigation is underway, which could lead to policy changes.

“He always helped me. He was a good son,” said Rosemarie Carrasco, Oscar’s mother. “He had dreams. He was only 27,” added Oscar’s sister, Aliyha Carrasco.

Rosemarie said her son was passionate about riding and took motorcycle safety seriously. The family’s grief deepened after learning that the driver involved would not face criminal charges. “Something happened there. It was still daylight—how did you not see my son?” she asked.

Police cited the driver for failure to yield, and a judge suspended his driver’s license for 10 years.

State Attorney Tom Bakkedahl explained the legal standards for criminal charges in fatal crashes. “Vehicular homicide requires a pattern of reckless driving—behavior so negligent it’s reasonably certain to cause death,” he said.

He contrasted that standard with distracted driving. “A driver looking down at their phone and causing a fatal crash—tragic, horrible—but under Florida law, it’s not a crime. It’s considered careless driving with a death, which is an enhanced civil infraction.”

At the scene, the driver showed no signs of impairment and was not required to submit a blood sample. However, Rosemarie questioned why more wasn’t done to secure surveillance footage.

Police said in an email to WPTV that they attempted to obtain video from a nearby fast-food restaurant. However, there were no employees on-site authorized to release the footage, and the manager with access was reportedly out of the country. By the time he returned, the video had been recorded over.

The department also confirmed it did not interview a key witness until 10 months after the crash—only after Rosemarie filed a formal complaint. That complaint prompted police to review 911 call records, which led them to the witness. However, by then, the case had already gone through the court system. Police said the witness’s information would not have changed their findings or resulted in criminal charges.

Port St. Lucie Police are still reviewing Rosemarie’s complaint and said it could result in a new policy requiring officers to routinely check 911 call records for potential witnesses.

In an effort to prevent future tragedies, WPTV also contacted the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) on the family’s behalf, asking if safety improvements were possible at the crash site.

FDOT confirmed it conducted a site visit in January but found no visual obstructions. Despite two crashes occurring at the location within 18 months, the agency said it found “no discernible crash pattern” that would warrant traffic control changes at this time.