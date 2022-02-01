Elderly couple, 2 cats rescued from house fire in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — An elderly couple and their two cats were rescued after being trapped by a house fire in Port St. Lucie Sunday.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:27 p.m. in the 3600 block of SW Margela Street.

Port St. Lucie police responded to the scene and said black smoke began pouring out of the residence when officers opened the front door.

"Officers entered the residence by crawling on the floor below the smoke line to locate the residents inside," police said on a Facebook post.

According to the post, the couple, a 79-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man, were located trapped inside a bedroom. However, due to heavy smoke, officers were unable to reach the couple and crawled out of the house with two cats they rescued during the search.

Officials said St. Lucie County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and were able to rescue both residents.

The woman was transported by air in critical condition but officials say she is expected to survive.

The man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Port St. Lucie Police Department Animal Control also responded to the scene to evaluate the condition of the two cats who they say are in stable condition.

No word on what has caused the fire.