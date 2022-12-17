Watch Now
DUI driver crashes into Christmas decorations, parked vehicle, Port St. Lucie police say

Driver faces multiple citations
A driver in Port St. Lucie was arrested after police said he smashed into a resident's front-yard Christmas decorations and a parked vehicle.
Posted at 10:15 AM, Dec 17, 2022
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 30-year-old driver was arrested after police in Port St. Lucie said he crashed into a frontyard while under the influence early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a home at 2 a.m. after receiving a call that a driver ran over and damaged a resident's Christmas decorations. The driver also crashed into a parked car in the driveway.

The driver, whose name has not been released, then tried to drive away, but officers arrived at the scene and arrested the person on a DUI charge.

Police said the driver received multiple citations and was taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.

