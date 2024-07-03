'Deception at its finest': Another med spa under investigation in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Another med spa facility in Port St. Lucie is under investigation by police. We’ve learned a search warrant was executed at Elite Top Aesthetics off US-1 north of Port St. Lucie Boulevard last week.

"We’re currently working with the Department of Health and it's an ongoing investigation," said Port St. Lucie Police Chief Richard Del Toro.

An arrest affidavit showed the marshals arrested a woman at Elite Top Aesthetics named Kiomy Quintiana for practicing medicine without a license, and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

The affidavit said she was located with “Dr. Adley.” Her husband, Adley DaSilva, has in fact never been a licensed doctor.

We checked with the Department of Health and his license as physicians assistant was revoked last year.

The couple was among four people arrested last month connected to the closure of Cosmetica, another med spa facility on Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

“Within days a new business was opened and that’s what we’re looking into right now," said Del Toro.

We’ve brought you the stories of two women who claim botched surgeries at Cosmetica.

“Absolutely frustrating. It’s deception at it's finest and unfortunately it’s happening in our backyard," said Attorney Casey Williams,who represents five women who he said were scarred, not just on the outside. “These individuals suffered serious internal injuries that they’ll be facing for the rest of their life."

Dr. Alan Durkin founded Ocean Drive Med Spa in Vero Beach. He also created the MedSpa Network, a national training organization, and is chair of plastic surgery for Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

“The first thing is credentialing, the second thing is specialization, the third thing is the facility," Durkin said. "You want to look and see if this facility is correlative and focusing on aesthetics, because if they are, they’re usually focusing on the safety of aesthetics."

Since our first story aired last month on the Cosmetica situation, 31 additional potential victims have shared their stories with investigators.

“I’m thankful those victims have come forward and I’m thankful to our news partners for getting the story out there, because I think it encourages more people, gives them the courage to come forward," said Del Toro.

Durkin said in the right hands, a cosmetic or plastic surgical procedure can be a good thing, but you need to make sure those hands are trained.

"And if you’re not going to go through the itinerant training, you should not expect to have good outcomes or a safe protocol," said Durkin.

When I went by Elite Top Aesthetics Wednesday, I was told by a receptionist at the chiropractic office that shares the space, that no one had been there since last Friday.