DEADLY ACCIDENT: Worker killed in drainage pipe incident, Port St. Lucie police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A man is dead following an industrial accident in Port St. Lucie on Monday, police said.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said emergency crews responded to the area of Southwest Becker Road between Southwest Village Parkway and Range Line Road at approximately 11 a.m.

Police said a man was performing maintenance in an underground drainage pipe when he was "suddenly pushed out of the pipe from below ground, through the opened roadway grate, and came to rest on the roadway."

The worker, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Port St. Lucie police are now investigating the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.