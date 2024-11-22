'Creepy find': Port St. Lucie couple have encounter with tegu lizard

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — For one Port St. Lucie couple, an afternoon drive to adopt their new dog “Rocket” turned into a unique wildlife sighting.

“It was really odd… it seemed like it could have been a snake,” said Port St. Lucie resident Chris DeBona.

For Lisa and Chris DeBona, a drive down Palomino Road in St. Lucie County came with something they’ve never seen before.

“I didn’t know what kind of creature it was. Somebody said it was like a baby alligator or monitor lizard,” said Lisa DeBona.

As curious new Floridians, the couple went to the internet, posting a video to look for answers.

WPTV Chris and Lisa DeBona.

Amy Kight, executive director at the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, is all too familiar with the answer.

The mystery reptile is an Argentine black and white tegu lizard — an omnivorous invasive species native to Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Argentina.

“They have a pretty decent bite, it can cause a lot of infection. We’re talking about a reptiles mouth. I wouldn’t mess with one unless you are skilled in handling one for sure," said Kight.

So how did tegus get here? The population initially started as exotic pets, but they continue to thrive in our tropical environment.

“They are an invasive species and they can do a lot of damage to the environment. They’re taking up vital food sources for our native species. Sooner or later they're going to take over and we won’t have our natives left,” Kight said.

WPTV A tegu lizard.

Tegus can also pose a danger to smaller pets and animals.

“Generally, they’re not going to go after your pets. However, if your pet corners one, it’s going to protect itself," Kight said.

That's important information for dog owners like the DeBonas.

“They don’t have lizards in Idaho, they have snakes and your western kind of wildlife out there. Definitely not tegu lizards or alligators or anything like that," said Chris.

He added: “It was a very unique, interesting, creepy find."