Couple's marital issues likely led to murder-suicide, Port St. Lucie police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police on Monday released the names of a husband and wife killed in a murder-suicide over the weekend.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said Gilles Ballay, 51, shot and killed his wife, Giselle Ballay, 52, while she was sleeping, and then turned the gun on himself.

Police said Monday they believe the couple's marital issues and their frequent discussions of divorce were the motives behind this tragedy.

Officers responded to the couple's home in the 5400 block of Northwest Cromey Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday and found Gilles and Giselle Ballay dead in their bedroom.

A police department spokesman said a 9mm Taurus handgun was found at the home and is believed to be the weapon involved.

Police said two 16-year-olds — a family member and a family friend — were home at the time, but weren't hurt.