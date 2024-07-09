Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Council on Aging transit bus, landscaping truck involved in fiery crash in Port St. Lucie

Wreck causes explosion, fully engulfing vehicles and trailer
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
A Council on Aging transit bus traveling southbound in the 2500 block of SE Floresta Dr. rear-ended a stationary landscape company truck in Port St. Lucie on July 9, 2024, police said.
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jul 09, 2024

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A collision involving a bus and landscaping truck caused a fiery scene Tuesday in Port St. Lucie, closing a road in both directions.

Police said the crash involved a Council on Aging transit bus traveling southbound in the 2500 block of Southeast Floresta Dr. The bus rear-ended a stationary landscape company truck and enclosed trailer.

The wreck caused an explosion, which fully engulfed the vehicles and the trailer.

Police said a wooden utility pole, a light pole and an uninvolved boat that was parked in a yard were also damaged by the flames.

The road was still closed in both directions as of 3:15 p.m. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Pictures posted on the police department's X account show that only a shell of the trailer was left after the fire was extinguished.

There were no passengers on the transit bus at the time of the crash, only the driver, according to Master Sgt. Dominick Mesiti said.

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WE'RE LISTENING TO YOU