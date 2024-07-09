Council on Aging transit bus, landscaping truck involved in fiery crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A collision involving a bus and landscaping truck caused a fiery scene Tuesday in Port St. Lucie, closing a road in both directions.

Police said the crash involved a Council on Aging transit bus traveling southbound in the 2500 block of Southeast Floresta Dr. The bus rear-ended a stationary landscape company truck and enclosed trailer.

The wreck caused an explosion, which fully engulfed the vehicles and the trailer.

PSLPD Investigating Crash Resulting in Vehicle Fire



Update - Preliminary investigation revealed that a Council on Aging transit bus traveling southbound in the 2500 block of SE Floresta Dr. rear-ended a stationary landscape company truck and enclosed trailer. The collision… pic.twitter.com/uc1gQVwovV — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) July 9, 2024

Police said a wooden utility pole, a light pole and an uninvolved boat that was parked in a yard were also damaged by the flames.

The road was still closed in both directions as of 3:15 p.m. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Pictures posted on the police department's X account show that only a shell of the trailer was left after the fire was extinguished.

There were no passengers on the transit bus at the time of the crash, only the driver, according to Master Sgt. Dominick Mesiti said.

There were no reported injuries.