Council elevates Jesus Merejo as city manager

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie City Council voted unanimously to promote Chief Assistant City Manager Jesus Merejo to replace his boss, Russ Blackburn, who is retiring in February.

Russ Blackburn, 69 announced his retirement in November.

"I've had several conversations with Mr. Merejo about this opportunity and I know he is ready to lead, and he will continue to give our city and our citizens 150%," Mayor Shannon Martin said about Merejo, 55, who was unanimously approved at the council meeting Monday.

Contract negotiations are underway and it is up for approval Jan. 23.

Blackburn's last official day is Feb. 17 and Merejo is expected to begin Feb. 18.

Merejo started his career with the city in 1994 as a chief wastewater treatment plant operator.

He then worked his way up through the ranks and has been the chief assistant city manager for the last four years.

"Personally, having worked with Mr. Merejo over the past 12 years, I have always impressed with him as a leader," Mayor Shannon Martin said. "Whenever I have needed his assistance, I have always been able to trust his judgment wholeheartedly and 100%."

Martin says Merejo also took on the important role as leader of the city's land development group and assisted Blackburn in overseeing the city's $700 million budget and more 1,300 employees.

She hopes Merejo can continue development throughout the city, saying the new housing is benefiting students in the area.

"I think that person they picked would be good for the city," Keiser University student Tyler Ettienne said.

As an internal hire, Ettienne said it is good because he knows the ins and outs of the city and ongoing projects.

Ettienne would also like to see a mall closer to the Tradition area.

"I know there's a Treasure Coast mall but that's still kind of a drive," Ettienne said. "It's a 30-minute drive so an actual mall we can walk in because around here it's just different stores so I want a big one."

Judy and Edward Nappa, who are 11-year residents, are pleased with the hire.

"Yes, I would agree, I really think somebody who has insight into how things are and how the community likes it," Judy Nappa said.

The two agree while they don't know much about Merejo, they hope he can handle the growth in the city that's impacted them and the nearly 225,000 residents in Port St. Lucie.

"The growth, how many houses they've built, how many cars are on the road, they have the smart light, which kind of regulates them but I think they have to build some wider roads," Edward Nappa said.

