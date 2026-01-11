PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday at the Men at Arms motorcycle club in Port St. Lucie for a fundraiser benefiting Port St. Lucie Police Sgt. Eric Levasseur, who is recovering after being shot in the line of duty.

The event brought together law enforcement officers and community members to raise money and show support for Levasseur, who was hospitalized for 37 days after being shot twice in the face during an incident in December. He was recently discharged from the hospital.

Community rallies around Port St. Lucie sergeant injured in shooting

“Eric, he poured everything he had into that situation that day, so it’s time for us to pour it back into him,” said Al Corona, president of Men at Arms.

Levasseur’s sister, Meghan Poirier, said her brother is still in the early stages of recovery.

“Recently, you know, his strength just healed up,” Poirier said.

She described her brother as someone who cared deeply for his community.

“There are a lot of people who, when things hit the fan, they either run to it or run away. My brother is always that guy who’s going to run to it,” Poirier said.

The fundraiser served as a visible reminder that the community hasn’t forgotten an officer still recovering.

“It’s a big family [...] whatever we can do to help,” said Kevin, a police officer who attended the event.

Poirier said Levasseur made a brief appearance at the fundraiser.

“He loved it. It’s a lot for him, though. It’s hard to talk when your jaw is wired shut,” Poirier said.

She added that her brother currently has limited vision and no hearing in one ear. Despite those challenges, Poirier said the community's support has not gone unnoticed.

“The community has rallied around us from day one and we haven’t needed or wanted for anything, so we really appreciate that,” she said.

More than $10,000 was raised through food sales, merchandise and raffles, with proceeds going toward Levasseur and the costs associated with his recovery.

“We just want to try to help Eric’s transition during this time when he can’t be full speed,” Corona said.

Poirier said she remains proud of her brother and his commitment to others.

“He’s a standup guy. I’m super proud of him,” she said. “It’s very important for him that he helps his officers and after all this is said and done, he’ll probably end up trying to train them because that’s just how he wants... he just wants to make sure everyone goes home at night.”

More than a fundraiser, it was a show of unity as neighbors and officers stood together for a man with a long road ahead.