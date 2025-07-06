Community Celebrates 4th of July with Fireworks and Festivities in Tradition

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Fireworks lit up the night sky in Tradition as the community came together for the Homegrown 4th of July Celebration. Residents from across the Treasure Coast showed up in full force to honor Independence Day.

As the sun set, Tradition Square filled with people of all ages, eagerly awaiting the festivities. The night featured bright lights, laughter, and patriotic cheer.

“It was amazing,” one attendee said as fireworks burst overhead.

“It’s just important to celebrate our country and spend time with family,” said attendee Kody Nelson.

Hundreds of residents gathered to take part in the celebration, complete with live music, local food vendors, and family-friendly entertainment.

Laila Burton, who was there with her family, enjoyed the wide variety of food that captured the flavors of American culture. “[I have my eye on] the Philly cheese steak,” said Burton.

Red, white, and blue were on full display, as guests embraced the holiday spirit in creative and colorful ways.

“We just decided to paint our legs,” said Maraya Carter-Evans, showing off a festive look that captured the energy of the evening.

Attendees cheered, posed for photos, and sang along to music, celebrating their shared love of country.

“Happy Birthday, America! Happy 4th of July! You got two patriots right here that love this country, and we’re proud of it,” said David Marana and Trish Harris.

But more than anything, the event gave families a chance to slow down and reconnect.

“You get so busy with work and the day-to-day that you don’t get enough of [family time] so you try to enjoy it when the holidays are here,” said Ryan Soares.

While the community kept a close eye on the weather, clear skies prevailed, allowing the grand finale to cap off the evening in spectacular fashion. Many said, it was a perfect start to the Fourth of July weekend.