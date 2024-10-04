Child porn suspect gave 'full confession' to having at least 100 'disgusting images,' sheriff says

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County sheriff said Friday a Port St. Lucie man gave a "full confession" to having at least 100 graphic images of child pornography on dozens of digital devices.

Andrei Gorlov, 41, is being held without bond in the St. Lucie County Jail and facing 100 counts of possession of child pornography, with more charges likely, Sheriff Keith Pearson said.

"There's no place in our society for anybody to possess this kind of material. And he's exactly where he belongs, in the St. Lucie County Jail," Pearson said at a news conference Friday.

WATCH: St. Lucie County sheriff gives update on child pornography case

WPTV News was outside Gorlov's home in the 680 block of Southwest Sarazen Avenue on Thursday as the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant and removed multiple computer hard drives from the property.

Gorlov sat outside the home, shirtless and in his underwear and handcuffs.

"This individual has no place in our community," Pearson said Friday, adding that "our detectives are always watching."

The sheriff said authorities recovered more than 150 electronic devices from Gorlov's home and found at least 100 images of child pornography in his possession.

Pearson said Gorlov gave a "full confession" to having the "disgusting images," adding that the sheriff's office is working to determine who the children are and if there are any additional victims.

If you know who Gorlov is or have had any suspicious contact with him, call 911 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.