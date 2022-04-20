Watch
Cheney Brothers expanding to the Treasure Coast

The new food distribution center will create 275 jobs
City of Port St. Lucie
Cheney Brothers, Inc. break ground on its distribution center and food service warehouse in Legacy Park at Tradition on April 20, 2022.
Posted at 4:03 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 16:03:20-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A well-known South Florida food distributor is expanding to the Treasure Coast, and creating 275 new jobs.

Cheney Brothers broke ground Wednesday on a new distribution center in Port St. Lucie’s Legacy Park at Tradition.

The $65 million facility will be completed in about a year, joining other big names like Fed-Ex and Amazon that are also building in the area.

“We’re out of space in our Riviera Beach facility—landlocked, can’t add on to it,” said Byron Russell of Cheney Brothers, Inc. “Went around looking at different counties for land that was suitable and Port St. Lucie fit our needs.”

Cheney Brothers has been in business since 1925 and currently has 3,000 employees.

