Changes coming to Port St. Lucie trash collection

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie residents, dealing with months of waste collection issues, will see some big changes coming in their trash pickup.

Thousands of complaints, and now court battles with the city’s waste pickup provider, brought council members together Monday to decide how to move forward.

Roy Smart is unloading weeks of yard waste. He took his, and some of his neighbors debris, to the disposal site set up by the city of Port St. Lucie off Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Boulevard.

"The lady said I’d like to make the pile go away, but it’s going to take time," Smart said.

Yard waste has been piling up around the city, as have complaints against the city’s waste hauler, Waste Pro.

"I believe we should start looking for a replacement," resident Ana Gomez-Mallada said.

Monday at a special city council meeting, the council made several major decisions regarding future trash pickup.

"Actions speak louder than words and we need to move forward," said Mayor Shannon Martin.

On the recommendations of its Solid Waste Task Force, the city will go to once a week service, but provide larger, 96-gallon cans.

"It's an increase in efficiency, so not a reduction in service. By giving people more capacity and giving them one pick up a week, it will improve the reliability of service," said Carmen Capezzuto with Port St. Lucie's Neighborhood Services.

There will also be limits in place on how much yard waste can be put outside and bulk waste will be limited to five pieces per month.

The city is also considering someone other than Waste Pro to sweep the city clean of yard waste, as its collection site for residents will remain open.

"Maybe we’re asking a little more because we’re planters," Smart said.

Smart understands that changes are needed, even if it costs him a little more in the long run.

"I’m happy they have this service. I’m happy I have a pickup truck," Smart said.

The new trash pick-up guidelines for residents won’t take effect until the city hires a new trash service provider. That won’t happen until at least September.