PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla — Port St. Lucie police have arrested the owner of a roofing company on a charge related to taking money to do a project but never starting it.

Now, FDLE said it is also investigating Southern Roof Systems, which was based in Port St. Lucie. WPTV has learned at least half a dozen people have filed criminal complaints with local law enforcement agencies against the company.

Carl Aaron, of Okeechobee, was arrested in May on a felony charge of a contractor failing to perform work.

Port St. Lucie Police also have an active warrant to arrest Aaron again on another charge related to larceny.

According to a police report, a woman in Port St. Lucie hired Southern Roof Systems, Inc. in August 2021 to replace her old roof with a new one, paying Carl Aaron a $4200 deposit. According to the report, Aaron said he would obtain a permit to begin work as soon as possible and he deposited the check into a business account.

The report said months went by without anyone showing up to begin working on the roof. After requesting a refund, she learned through the Port St. Lucie Building Department that the company was no longer operating.

Aaron’s wife, Nancy Aaron, who helps run the business, according to the police report, determined that a loan would have to be taken to complete their jobs or refund clients due to their finances “not being properly managed.”

Police also found that Southern Roof Systems owed subcontractors thousands of dollars.

According to police, the company owed Extreme Metal Fabricators $137,999.18, and $143,794.39 to Beacon Building Products.

Officers arrested Carl Aaron for engaging in a business contract and obtaining payment for contracted work, but not applying for the necessary permits to commence work, then never refunding the customer at their request.

Nancy and Tom Barkheimer, of Hobe Sound, said they had a similar problem with the company and filed a complaint with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. That complaint is also being reviewed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“They seemed very reliable,” Nancy said.

In August 2021, they were also looking to replace a shingle roof with a metal roof and agreed to an $18,000 project with Southern Roof Systems. They paid a roughly $5000 deposit.

Nancy said she was told work would begin in 4 to 6 weeks.

At 6 weeks, work still had not started

“I called the company and there was no answer. When I couldn’t reach them that’s my first time when I knew something was wrong,” she said.

Months later in November, she said crews showed up and took off the old roof.

“The mess they created was unbelievable,” Nancy said.

Still, she said they gave them another check, totaling about $12,000 they handed over to Southern Roof Systems. She said she was told crews would be back within a few days to finish the work.

“And then I didn’t hear anything,” Nancy said. The company never returned to install the metal roof.

The Berkheimer's are still waiting to see if their case will amount to any additional criminal charges. They also said they’ve had subcontractors show up at their house asking for payment.

In court last week, Aaron was a no-show for his arraignment on the felony charge.

Local building departments say they are no longer doing business in the area, and their state license is listed as inactive.

The Barkheimer’s have since found another company to finish their roof with shingles, not the metal roof they hoped for.

“The biggest thing for us now is that it doesn’t happen to other people,” Nancy said.

WPTV reached out to Carl Aaron for a comment, but he referred us to his attorney, Adrian Middleton. For several weeks, Middleton has not returned our multiple requests for comment.