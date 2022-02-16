Bus driver for St. Lucie Public Schools arrested on 10 child pornography charges

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police have arrested a bus driver for St. Lucie Public Schools on 10 child pornography charges.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department intiated an investigation after detectives assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding someone uploading child pornography to an online server.

Detectives identified Kenneth Knotts, 56, of Port St. Lucie.

A review of the content uploaded to the online server revealed 5 sexually explicit images of children.

Police arrested Knotts Tuesday evening at his job without incident.

According to police, at this time there is no evidence to suggest that any local children were victims of Knotts.

St. Lucie Public Schools immediately removed Knotts from his duties and he will be recommended for termination.

Knotts was transported to the St. Lucie County Jail and charged with 5 counts of possession of child pornography and 5 counts of transmission of child pornography by electronic devices.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant on his home and detectives seized several electronic items.

The investigation remains active and detectives will forensically analyze the seized items.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, please contact PSLPD at 772-871-5000 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477. To report an incident involving the possession, distribution, receipt, or production of child pornography, please call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 800-843-5678.