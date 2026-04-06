Burglar breaks through Golden Corral roof, causes extensive damage in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie are seeking a burglar who entered through the roof of a Golden Corral restaurant, causing extensive damage.

The agency said officers were called to the restaurant, at 651 Northwest St. Lucie West Blvd., on Sunday at 4:38 a.m. after management received an alarm notification indicating a possible burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, police said they discovered a smashed window and evidence of an attempted forced entry on a door.

Officers requested assistance from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office K9 unit to help search the interior of the restaurant. Police said the building was ultimately determined to be clear of any suspects.

During the investigation, officers spotted additional signs of forced entry on the building's roof, including a large, one-foot-wide hole.

Port St. Lucie Police Department Police in Port St. Lucie are seeking a burglar who entered through the roof of a Golden Corral restaurant on April 5, 2026, causing extensive damage.

The Fort Pierce Police Department drone unit responded to help with the investigation, searching both the roof and attic space.

"Inside the building, officers found extensive damage to the manager's office and throughout the ceiling," Port St. Lucie police said. "Several electrical cords connecting the alarm and camera systems had been cut, the peephole of an exterior door had been removed, and several alarm keypads were damaged and ripped from the walls."

Investigators said because this is an ongoing investigation, they are not disclosing whether anything was taken during the burglary.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department.