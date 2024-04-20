Watch Now
Boy, 12, seriously injured in hit-and-run crash of his dirt bike

Port St. Lucie police searching for possibly white Mercedes.
Posted at 9:40 AM, Apr 20, 2024
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are seeking the driver of possibly a white Mercedes after a 12-year-old dirt bike rider was seriously injured in a crash late Friday.
 
At 9:32 p.m., police and St. Lucie County Fire District responded to Southwest Savona Boulevard and Southwest California Boulevard, east of Interstate 95.

The boy was traveling northbound on Savona and struck a vehicle. He was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

The unknown vehicle left the scene after the crash.

Police posted on Facebook the vehicle is believed to be a white Mercedes.

Anyone with information on the crash should call Officer Keith Appelbaum at 772-871-5000 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

Earlier this month, a 11-year-old boy was killed after a dirt bike hit a rope tied between two trees in the 5600 block of Southwest Woodham Street, west of Florida's Turnpike, in Martin County.
 

