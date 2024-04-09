Boy, 11, killed after dirt bike crash hit rope tied between 2 trees, FHP says

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The 11-year-old boy killed after a dirt bike crash on Friday hit a rope tied between two trees, the Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The youth was traveling on a 2021 Honda dirt bike southeast in the backyard in the 5600 block of Southwest Woodham Street, west of Florida's Turnpike, and “struck a rope tied horizontally in between two trees causing him to be projected from the dirt bike and onto the ground,” FHP said.

The crash was reported at 5:45 p.m., and he died at 7:01 p.m. at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

FHP did not identify the boy.

