Blue-green algae treatment begins at Sawgrass Lakes community in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The city of Port St. Lucie announced Monday that treatments to neutralize blue-green algae have begun at Sawgrass Lakes in an effort to improve water quality.

WPTV reported last month that the city was monitoring a fish kill in the stormwater management tract and recommended that residents stay out of the waters.

City officials said that although the blue-green algae was not producing harmful toxins in the water, treatment will begin to prevent toxins from developing.

Sept. 15 marks the beginning of the first part of treatment— applying GreenClean Algaecide to reduce algal blooms. Then, in four to six days, MetaFloc will be applied to improve water quality and clarity.

The city says the treatment is non-toxic and safe for humans, pets and marine life. Water quality tests will be performed to monitor the improvements.