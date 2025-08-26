Blue-green algae bloom, fish kill monitored in Sawgrass Lakes community of Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Officials in Port St. Lucie said Tuesday they are monitoring a fish kill at a stormwater management tract that has tested positive for blue-green algae.

This is happening at the Sawgrass Lakes Stormwater Management Tract, prompting the city to recommend that residents in the Sawgrass Lakes neighborhood take precautions to avoid contact with the water.

"While test results show blue-green algae is present, further testing will need to take place to determine if it is producing toxins,” the city said in a statement.

After analyzing water samples, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it believes low dissolved oxygen levels in the water are the likely cause of the fish kill.

Summer temperatures and other factors may have contributed to low dissolved oxygen levels and the algae bloom, according to FWC.

"The nature of the stormwater tract and existing environmental conditions added to stagnant water, contributed to forming of algae," the city said. "This event occurred naturally and the City is following the proper steps to report and test."

City officials said they began investigating the fish kill when it was reported Aug. 14.

According to the city, no herbicide spraying has taken place in this area since 2022. Also, the Port St. Lucie Utility Systems Department confirmed that no reclaimed water, wastewater or chemicals were released into the stormwater management tract.

If the algae is producing toxins, exposure could have health impacts on people and pets, including the following:

