Big boost: Veterans’ nonprofit receives proceeds from restaurant round-ups

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Mission Kitchen in Port St. Lucie asks customers to round-up the total on their bill for a good cause each day.

Now a veterans' nonprofit is benefiting from not only those round-ups but generous donations by diners at the café.

Each month, Mission Kitchen donates these proceeds to a local nonprofit.

WPTV anchor Mike Trim was there Wednesday when Mission Kitchen owners donated $1,196 to X-22 Adventures founder Stephen Cone.

Based out of Okeechobee, X-22 Adventures takes veterans and first responders on fishing and hunting trips, giving them a much-needed mental boost.

Cone told Trim this donation helps the mission.

“To say thank you for what you’ve done for your country and your community. But it’s also to say hey, there’s people out there that’s been down that same road,” said Cone.

After presenting the check, Mission Kitchen owner Matthew Piscitelli said, “When people appreciate it that much and realize it’s helping people right here on the Treasure Coast, it gave me the chills. It’s not every day you get to see the direct impact”

Mission Kitchen is located at 6650 S. Federal Highway and open Monday through Saturday for breakfast and lunch.

