PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie patrol SUV was involved in a crash late Monday afternoon that injured a bicyclist.

The incident happened at the intersection of Airoso Boulevard and Southwest Lucero. The cyclist was taken by ambulance to the hospital with injuries described as not life threatening.

The intersection was closed earlier but has since been reopened.

Jon Shainman, WPTV Port St. Lucie police say an SUV patrol car and a cyclist were involved in a collision at the intersection of Airoso Blvd. and Southwest Lucero on June 10, 2024.

The Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.