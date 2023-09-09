Watch Now
Barricaded man arrested in Port St. Lucie after threatening family member with gun, police say

Victim, other person escape home unharmed
Police in Port St. Lucie took a man into custody on Sept. 8, 2023, after he barricaded himself inside a home following a threat against a family member with a gun.
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Posted at 8:29 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 20:29:15-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie took a man into custody Friday night after they said he threatened a family member with a gun and then barricaded himself inside a home.

The situation took place at a residence in the 600 block of Northwest Marion Avenue.

The victim and a second person were able to escape the home unharmed.

A police SWAT team and crisis negotiation team arrived at the scene.

Police said at 7:45 p.m. they were able to safely take the man, whose name has not been released, into custody.

Officials said the investigation is "active and ongoing" and charges were forthcoming.

