Barricaded man arrested in Port St. Lucie after threatening family member with gun, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie took a man into custody Friday night after they said he threatened a family member with a gun and then barricaded himself inside a home.

The situation took place at a residence in the 600 block of Northwest Marion Avenue.

The victim and a second person were able to escape the home unharmed.

A police SWAT team and crisis negotiation team arrived at the scene.

Police said at 7:45 p.m. they were able to safely take the man, whose name has not been released, into custody.

Officials said the investigation is "active and ongoing" and charges were forthcoming.