As primary election deadlines loom, there’s some local races to keep an eye on

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the Florida primary election is Thursday.

With primary election deadlines approaching, there’s many local contested primary races to be aware of.

One of the most hotly contested races in St. Lucie County is the race for sheriff.

WPTV spoke to voters in the county, like Shirley Davis Keesler, who said this race will be very exciting to see play out come primary election day.

“You got a hometown boy there, a couple of them, so that’s what’s making it even more interesting,” said Keesler.

Right now, there are three Republicans vying for the seat: Keith Pearson, the current sheriff; Richard Del Toro, the Port St. Lucie police chief; and Preston Michael DiFrancesco.

Nicole Erickson, another voter from St. Lucie County, said her vote comes down to who’s reaching out over the phone.

“They send me text messages about what’s going on and I’ve just been looking at that,” said Erickson.

Erickson said she’s not surprised about how heated the sheriff’s race has become.

“That’s just how they get, people are like that,” said Erickson. “They’re going to put out what you want to know, and so I just accept it. Whether it’s the sheriffs or president, you’re going to get all kinds of different points of view.”

But Keesler hopes the heat cools down.

“I think it’s a lot of garbage,” said Keesler. “They want to talk and put down somebody to make themselves look better.”

The deadline to request mail-in ballots was at 5 p.m. on Thursday, but voters are still able to request a ballot online until midnight on Aug. 8.

To request a mail-in ballot, you must provide your address, state ID card, driver’s license number or the last four digits of your social security number. The supervisor of elections must send you the ballot within two business days after your request but no later than 10 days before the election.