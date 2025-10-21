Army veteran gets smile restored by Wounded Veterans Relief Fund

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A World War II veteran on the Treasure Coast is finally smiling again after a decade.

Tuesday morning, Army Veteran Richard Rossi was celebrated in Tradition for his new smile, after the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund (WVRF) paid for his dental treatment to restore it. Rossi told WPTV reporter Victor Jorges, he tried to get dental care through Veterans Affairs, but his files and records were destroyed in a fire.

“I’m so happy, I’m so happy,” Rossi said. "I’ve been trying to get the dental work for a long, long time.”

WVRF’s dental program helps veterans all over the country. The group says 85% of veterans do not qualify for dental care and are lacking this service.

Richard Rossi fought through Nazi Germany to come home to a country that unfortunately forgot about him and his dental needs,” said Nick Cannon, with WVRF. “But who stepped up? We did.”

Rossi’s last dental treatment for full restoration is coming up later this month, under the care of Dr. Randall Rodriguez-Torres (Dr. R.T.) of USA Dental.

He said this has changed his life in more ways than one.

He loves the appearance of his smile but now he can also play the saxophone again. He said music has always been a big part of his life.

Company Phillip Morris International was also there, donating $100,000 to the dental program.