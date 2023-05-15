Amid rapid growth, new Police Chief Richard Del Toro committed to growing officer pool

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie is projected to have 300,000 people in the next two decades. For the city's police department, the challenge moving forward is how to keep this growing population safe.

In the next seven years, one out of every four officers in the Port St. Lucie Police Department will be eligible to retire.

"I don't want us ever to fall behind, because once we fall behind, it'll be very hard catch back up again," new Port St. Lucie Police Chief Richard Del Toro told the City Council on Monday.

The chief presented his recruiting and retention plan to the council, saying the department needs to market its brand better.

Port St Lucie Port St. Lucie examines growth plan amid booming population Jon Shainman

Port St. Lucie has traditionally been one of Florida's safest cities, even if the number of police officers doesn't match up with the growing population.

"Being 1.29 officers per thousand was probably an OK rate for a bedroom retirement community, but moving forward we're going to have to grow as the city continues to grow, and when I say grow, I mean grow within the police department when it comes to numbers and size," Del Toro said.

Jon Shainman/WPTV Port St. Lucie Police Chief Richard Del Toro says he's committed to expanding the number of officers in his department as the city continues to grow, May 15, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

That growth comes with a hefty price tag.

To reach the national standard of 2.1 officers per thousand would require a $37 million investment.

While the 18 added officers needed to patrol the Tradition area should be on board by the end of next year, council members talked about incremental growth — something with which the new chief agreed.

"So I think a more phased-in approach is necessary because you have realistic goals and objectives," the chief said.

Another major issue has been getting new hires on board faster.

Del Toro believes that timetable can be cut from 23 weeks to eight to 10 weeks without sacrificing standards.

Jon Shainman/WPTV Port St. Lucie is one of the safest cities in the state. The city's police chief and mayor are committed to keeping it that way.

Mayor Shannon Martin, whose husband is on the force, said the city's "safest" label is important.

"Funding the PD and making sure that we continue to be the safest city in the state of Florida is the No. 1 priority," Martin said.

Del Toro said he'll provide quarterly updates to council on where the plans are moving forward.