Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Amazon warehouse opening soon in Port St. Lucie, bringing 1,000 jobs to area

Hiring for the fulfillment center starts July 1
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Amazon fulfillment center finally opening in Port St. Lucie
Posted at 4:46 PM, Jun 27, 2024

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 1 million square-foot Amazon warehouse opening in Port St. Lucie will start its hiring process soon, bringing 1,000 jobs to the area.

The fulfillment center, near Midway Road and I-95, was initially announced back in 2021 boasting 500 full-time jobs. It is finally opening up hiring for 1,000 full-time jobs on July 1.

A post on the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County's Facebook page details the hiring process and includes a starting wage of $17.50 an hour. It states that "Job postings open up sometime between 7 p.m. and midnight on Fridays (starting June 28)" and adds that for roughly the next 12 weeks, "About 150-250 positions will open up EACH Friday night."

Seasonal and part-time positions will open up later in 2024. There's not yet a date for the warehouse opening.

The post states that a social media rumor suggesting there were issues with the fulfillment center is "false" and "Amazon's rollout of new facilities was paused for a couple of years based on Amazon's business priorities and now more than double the jobs that were originally anticipated will be available at Amazon's Midway Road warehouse."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WE'RE LISTENING TO YOU