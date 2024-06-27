Amazon warehouse opening soon in Port St. Lucie, bringing 1,000 jobs to area

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 1 million square-foot Amazon warehouse opening in Port St. Lucie will start its hiring process soon, bringing 1,000 jobs to the area.

The fulfillment center, near Midway Road and I-95, was initially announced back in 2021 boasting 500 full-time jobs. It is finally opening up hiring for 1,000 full-time jobs on July 1.

A post on the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County's Facebook page details the hiring process and includes a starting wage of $17.50 an hour. It states that "Job postings open up sometime between 7 p.m. and midnight on Fridays (starting June 28)" and adds that for roughly the next 12 weeks, "About 150-250 positions will open up EACH Friday night."

Seasonal and part-time positions will open up later in 2024. There's not yet a date for the warehouse opening.

The post states that a social media rumor suggesting there were issues with the fulfillment center is "false" and "Amazon's rollout of new facilities was paused for a couple of years based on Amazon's business priorities and now more than double the jobs that were originally anticipated will be available at Amazon's Midway Road warehouse."