Winning Powerball ticket sold at a Publix in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — There’s a new millionaire on the Treasure Coast.

According to Florida Lottery records, a winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Publix in Port St. Lucie.

The ticket for the lucky winner was sold at the Publix on Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard, near Darwin Boulevard.

The winner took home $1 million after matching five numbers.

Officials at Florida Lottery said the winner must give up 24% of that in taxes. Then, decide on the cash option, or receive it little by little.

Whatever the interest rate is on the day they claim the prize, applies.

We spoke to other shoppers in that area about that person’s lucky strike.

“I wish it would have been me,” said Carlos Vasquez, outside the Publix where the winning ticket was sold. “I come here a lot, and I buy lotto almost every week. I'm going to try to win the big one, you know, make life a little bit easier.”

We also spoke with Tamya Daniels, who said she doesn’t gamble, but would love the million bucks.

“The first thing I would think of is my family,” she said. “I probably give each of them $1,000 and then save the rest for me.”

According to Florida Lottery, the odds of getting five matches and getting the million-dollar prize is one in almost 12 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night, with more than $200 million on the table.