PORT ST LUCIE — A new place for kids and families to play is now open on the Treasure Coast.

On Saturday, the city of Port St. Lucie celebrated the grand opening of its riverfront destination, the Port District. It represents the city’s vision to create a sense of place for everyone.

Located alongside the North Fork of the St. Lucie River, the new 9.75 acre gathering spot hopes to attract and connect people from all over the state.

“This is something we’ve been dreaming of,” said Jesus Merejo, Port St. Lucie City Manager. “This is going to be a destination for the whole Treasure Coast.”

The master plan, approved by the City Council in November 2015, includes a historic village, open pavilions, children’s playground, kayak and canoe launch, open event space, and the southern extension of the Riverwalk Boardwalk. It also includes a waterfront restaurant space.

“I feel this is something Port St. Lucie needed,” said Jessica Beltrami, Port St. Lucie resident. “There was never really a downtown area, so I feel this is really cool.”

The major funding source for the $12 million project is the City of Port St. Lucie Parks Impact Fee Fun. It is collected at the time of construction of new residential development. The relocation and restoration efforts of the historic homes is partially funded through State of Florida Division of Historic Resources’ Special Category Grant funding. The Riverwalk Boardwalk received funding from the Florida Inland Navigation District over multiple fiscal years.

Residents said they are thrilled.

“We were hoping that there would be more things to do along the river here,” said Janet Guerra, Port St. Lucie resident.

“I think it’s great to have something that we could come do on the weekends,” said Tom Guerra, Port St. Lucie resident.

City leaders said they spent decades finding new ways to create a plan that fit in the natural environment and preserved the city’s character. The Port District was the result.

“This is something that the community can truly say we have a port, we have a location, and a place we can come to,” said Merejo.

The next phase of the project is opening a waterfront restaurant and trails on the conservation land. City staff said the plan is to break ground on the restaurant in late 2024.