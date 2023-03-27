Watch Now
75-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle in Port St. Lucie

36-year-old driver taken to hospital
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Posted at 12:37 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 12:39:43-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie said a 75-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest Community Boulevard and Southwest Westcliffe Lane.

Investigators said a 36-year-old woman, driving a Hyundai Tucson, exited the roundabout and struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

The 75-year-old pedestrian was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said the driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.

The name of the victim has not been released.

