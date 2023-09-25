59-year-old man arrested in Lantana after bank robbed in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie said a suspect has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery that occurred this past weekend.

Dennis Cleary, 59, was taken into custody Monday in Lantana with help from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, according to police.

Cleary faces robbery and grand theft charges after a Chase Bank, located along Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard, was robbed Saturday.

Investigators said the suspect was wearing gloves and a mask when he walked into the bank demanding money from a teller.

Police the man escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, but it's unclear if the money has been recovered.