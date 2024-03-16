3 young people dead, 2 others injured in single-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Three people died and two others were injured, all ranging from 16 to 20 years old, when their pickup truck crashed into a tree late Friday, Port St. Lucie police said.

At 11:35 p.m. PSLPD responded to the 1900 block of Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway for a single-vehicle crash, spokesman Lt. John Dellacroce said in a news release.

A 2017 Red Dodge Ram 1500 with five occupants was traveling south on the road when the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree, west of U.S. 1.

Pronounced dead at the scene were a 20-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.

Taken to a hospital were a 17-year-old girl ith serious injuries and a 19-year-old man in stable condition.

No other details were available.

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video surveillance of the incident is called to Traffic Homicide Investigator Thompson at 772-871-5001.

In August 2020, two Port St. Lucie high school baseball players died and one other baseball player was hospitalized when a gray Toyota struck a light pole near the intersection of California Boulevard and Heatherwood Boulevard.

In November 2018, five people were killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash at South Fifth Street and West Midway Road near Fort Pierce. The deceased ranged from 16 to 28. Five occupants of a Dodge Dodge were killed in the crash by a GMC Yukon driven by 21-year-old Tanner Ray Dashner of Fort Pierce, who was critically injured.