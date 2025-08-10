Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3-year-old dies in home drowning

Port St. Lucie Police say the 3-year-old was found in a pool even with there being a safety barrier around it.
PORT ST. LUCIE — A 3-year-old child died Saturday night in a home drowning.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said they received a call around 7:30 p.m. about a drowning in the 2200 block of SW Edison Circle.

Police said their preliminary investigation reveals the father was feeding a 3-month-old child and went to put the child to sleep.

When the father went back to the kitchen, he saw the 3-year-old floating in the pool and a 4-year-old on the back patio.

The father jumped into the pool and performed CPR on the child.

The child was taken to Tradition Medical Center and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:11 p.m.

The child's identity has not been revealed.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

