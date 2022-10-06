Watch Now
3 people taken to hospital after car fire spreads to Port St. Lucie warehouse

Aerial video shows multiple vehicles destroyed by fire
Posted at 2:20 PM, Oct 06, 2022
2022-10-06

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Residents in Port St. Lucie may have seen a large plume of black smoke Thursday after a large warehouse fire injured three people.

Crews with the St. Lucie County Fire District were dispatched to the 700 block of Southwest Grove Avenue just after 11 a.m.

The fire district said a vehicle caught fire inside a warehouse with several other vehicles.

The building had heavy smoke and flames when crews got to the scene.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one-half of the structure.

Three people were transported to a hospital, the St. Lucie County Fire District said in a Facebook post.

A warehouse fire in Port St. Lucie damaged several vehicles on Oct. 6, 2022.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at about 12:30 p.m. and spotted a large hole in the roof of the structure.

A sign outside the building said Hades Motorsports, which is a local automotive repair shop.

Aerial video showed multiple vehicles were destroyed by the fire.

Fire crews said the blaze was extinguished just after 1 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

