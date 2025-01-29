20-year-old motorcyclist from Palm City killed in Port St. Lucie crash

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Martin County was killed after a three-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday night, officers said.

According to police, the wreck happened at about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of S U.S. Highway 1 and Southeast Crosstown Parkway.

Investigators said a 2023 BMW motorcycle was traveling northbound on S U.S. Highway 1 in the outside lane. The motorcyclist was riding with a group of other motorcyclists.

A 2013 Honda 4 door was also heading northbound in the center lane and a 2022 GMC pickup, also heading northbound, was in the inside lane.

Not realizing that the group of other motorcycles had merged into the turn lanes to turn westbound onto Southeast Crosstown Parkway, police said the BMW motorcycle attempted to cross over from the outside lane to enter the left turn lanes of S U.S. Highway 1 but failed to yield the right of way to the Honda and sideswiped the Honda.

Officers said the impact ejected the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, off the motorcycle and into the path of the GMC.

The driver of the GMC then struck the motorcyclist on the inside lane.

The motorcyclist, Nathaniel Mulak, 20, of Palm City, sustained serious injuries and was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Piercewhere he was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m., police said.

The driver of the Honda, a woman from Stuart, was not hurt.

The driver of the GMC pickup, a man from Port St. Lucie, was also uninjured.