Port St. Lucie police investigating shooting, residents asked to shelter in place

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2700 block of SE Tropical East Circle on Monday afternoon.

Police say the scene remains very active, with a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. Residents nearby are being asked to shelter in place unless contacted directly by officers.

Authorities have not yet released details on possible injuries or suspects. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.