2 people robbed at gunpoint inside Port St. Lucie home, suspects in custody

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two people were robbed at gunpoint inside a Port St. Lucie home on Saturday night, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD.)

Police say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. near the 400 block of SW Meadow Terrace.

Two adult victims that were inside the home alleged they were tied up and robbed at gunpoint by two other people. Police say the two suspects and two victims knew each other as this was a targeted home invasion.

The suspects then fled the scene.

After a 'be on the lookout' alert was sent late Saturday night, the suspects were taken into custody shortly after by the Indian River County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives are now applying to get search warrants on the suspect's vehicles. PSLPD says this is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.