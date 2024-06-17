2 cars involved in head-on crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A van and a car collided Sunday afternoon west of Rock Rd. and Orange Ave. in Port St. Lucie.

St. Lucie Fire Rescue confirmed the incident happened at 4:29 p.m., and that there were injuries reported. Air rescue was called to the scene.

According to witnesses, two cars were involved in a head-on collision. Orange Ave. was shut down in both directions until the scene was cleared.

We don't know the number or extent of injuries yet, or the cause of the crash. WPTV reached out to St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office, but did not receive a response.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.