2 arrested after 'street takeover' in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A man from Palm Beach County and a teenager from Broward County were arrested Saturday night after Port St. Lucie police said they were involved in a "street takeover" event.

Investigators said about 100 vehicles from South Florida traveled to Port St. Lucie for this dangerous get-together.

Police said this event is similar to the growing popularity across the country where drivers engage in reckless and dangerous actions including racing, burnouts, drifting and donuts.

Police said they worked with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to have an increased law enforcement presence this past weekend.

A 15-year-old boy from Hollywood was arrested after police said he lost control of a Chevrolet Camaro in a roundabout. He was charged with reckless driving, no valid driver's license, two counts of fleeing and eluding and two counts of possession of marijuana.

A 23-year-old man from Palm Beach County was also charged with participating in and spectating a race/street takeover.

Police said they want to remind the public that not only are these "street takeovers" dangerous but are also illegal.